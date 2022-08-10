Natural Hazards Monitoring - 10 August 2022

Official

Fire

Cuba (Update)

On 10 August, the Cuba Ministry of Health provided an updated report on the fire in Matanzas. As of 10 August, 128 people had been treated, 20 of which were hospitalized and 108 have been discharged. The report is available at: [Ministerio de Salud Publica.](https://salud.msp.gob.cu/informacion-actualizada-sobre-el-estado-de-los-lesionados-en-el-accidente-en-la-base-de-supertanqueros-de-matanzas-8/

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 9 and 10 August the passage of an extratropical cyclone caused heavy rainfall in several cities in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil. Cities in Santa Catarina, particularly those closest to the coast, had to interrupt essential services (schools and primary health care services) due to damages caused by the heavy rains. In total, 170,000 residents of Santa Catarina were without power. In Criciuma, Santa Catarina, 30 families were removed from their homes by the Civil Defense due to risk of flooding and structural damage; residents were placed with friends or family or temporarily placed in a shelter organized by the municipality.

The reports are available at: Globo and NSC Total