30 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 29, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original

Severe Weather
Peru
On 28 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported recent heavy rain and floods affected Caraveli District, Arequipa Region and Amarilis District, Huanuco Province. Media reported, at least 800 homes flooded and 30 families were left isolated. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and Correo Noticias.

Volcano
Guatemala
On 28 January 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated an average of 10 to 15 explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,700 meters above sea level dispersing 15 kilometers east and south-east. Ash falls were registered in the following municipalities of Sacatepequez Department: San Miguel Dueñas and Alotenango. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Unofficial Sources:

Tornado
Cuba (Update)
On 29 January 2019, media indicated an increase of people injured since yesterday’s report, the total number of people injured is 195 and four fatalities in La Havana, Cuba due to the tornado that occurred on Sunday. In addition, 1,238 homes were affected and 220,000 people were left without electricity. The complete report is available in Spanish at: Periodico 26 Noticias.

