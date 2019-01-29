Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 28, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 25 January 2019, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported heavy rain over the weekend affected the following districts: Villa Florida (Misiones Department), Nanawa (Presidente Hayes), Cambyretá, La Paz, and San Juan del Parana (Itapúa). In Itapúa Department, 110 families are receiving humanitarian assistance. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Peru

On 28 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and floods in Abancay Province, Apurimac Department where the wall of a hotel collapsed, 15 fatalities occurred, and 28 people were left injured due to mudslides. The complete report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Tornado

Cuba

On 28 January 2019, the Cuban Government reported tornado and heavy rain in La Havana, Cuba where 172 people were injured and three fatalities occurred. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Cuba Gob and Presidente Cuba.