Cuba
Innovating to achieve inclusive risk financing in Cuba: WFP’s integrated approach to supporting vulnerable people (October 2021)
Attachments
WFP Cuba is promoting inclusive risk financing solutions as part of an integrated approach to reduce the vulnerability of farmers to drought and climate-related risks.
WFP Cuba is adopting an integrated approach to reduce the vulnerability of farmers to drought and climate change impacts by promoting innovation on three fronts: i.) “preventive” insurance and disaster risk reduction (DRR) measures; ii.) parametric Area Yield Index Insurance (AYII); iii.) crop monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS). This factsheet provides an overview of Cuba’s integrated approach and how WFP is promoting innovative risk financing tools to better manage climate-related disaster risk in the country.