Hurricane Ian response: Situation Report No. 02 from the Office of the Resident Coordinator (27 September 2022)

This report has been prepared by the Office of the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Cuba. It covers the period from 12pm on 26 September to 12pm on 27 September (local time).

Summary

• Ian made landfall in town of the Coloma in Pinar del Río province as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 205km/h and even stronger gusts.

• Hurricane Ian directly hit the province of Pinar del Río and the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud. Damages have also been reported in the province of Artemisa and in the capital of the country, La Habana. It is estimated that more than 3 million people have been affected. Of these, 500,000 are children and adolescents, and 700,000 are elderly people.

• Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel says that the damages left by Hurricane Ian are likely significant, though only preliminary assessments have been carried out.

• Ian’s slow passage across the island produced impacts that lasted for eight hours between shortly after 3 am until almost noon on 27 September.

• At the time of writing, no casualties have been reported. However, there has been severe damage to infrastructure, housing, agriculture, electricity and telecommunications services.

• 2.7 million people were left without power throughout Tuesday. At the end of the afternoon, authorities of the Electric Union said that 100 per cent of the country's circuits are disconnected.

• Pinar del Río, the hardest hit province, is home to 75 per cent of the country's tobacco production – a key export for Cuba – and about 40 per cent of the nation’s bean production.

• Ian directly affected the capital city of Pinar del Río, which had not been affected by an event of this magnitude in 30 years.