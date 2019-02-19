Guanabacoa continues sanitation and construction of houses for tornado´s victims

Havana, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Although the cleaning of the streets of the areas affected by the tornado had practically concluded in Guanabacoa, according to the president of the Municipal Assembly of People's Power, Ana Luisa Lemus Prieto, sanitation continues, as families continue to remove solid waste from the interior of their homes and patios.

Thus, rubble, damaged equipment and furniture and tree residues are extracted to complete the total sanitation of the territory, a task in which the help of brigades of Communal Services of Boyeros, Cotorro and Playa, which have also faced constructive problems, is valuable and unconditional, said the interviewee.

In Guanabacoa the tornado seriously damaged houses, water tanks and premises of the Popular Councils Villa I, Villa II, Mañana Habana Nueva and Chivás-El Roble, for which architects and other specialists of the housing system, with the support of the factors of the neighborhood, work to reach all the people or families affected.

The President of the Government explained to ACN that this task is important in order to prepare the technical file of each house that needs to be raised from the foundations or repaired, and once the documentation has been filled out at the Processing Offices, the victim must go to the stores selling materials.

This Sunday 93 centers bought their supplies, a figure that will increase as we gain in organization and agility, especially when we have a high number of people affected by the tornado, so many are already starting to despair and need to have the solution in their hands, which is why we work, says Lemus Prieto.

At the same time that damaged educational and health centers are being recovered, construction brigades have already begun to build houses, repair roofs, walls and other affected spaces, while other houses are being given the corresponding technical projects and evaluations, in a punctual manner, he points out.

He highlighted the attention received by those who are sheltered waiting for the construction of the house, the multiple and constant donations from the rest of the capital and several provinces arrive at this municipality, in order to help the victims, the shows of solidarity that live at all times in that locality.

He pointed out that in this battle to restore normality the political and administrative authorities in Guanabacoa have had the help of the direction of the country, especially in the figure of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, ministers, chiefs and specialists of the National Civil Defense Staff who visit us daily, and the first secretary of the Party and president of the government in Havana.