25 Nov 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Cuba 25-November-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 25 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (93.99 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereal production expected at near‑average level in 2019

  • Cereal imports forecast at well below levels in 2019/20 marketing year

Cereal production expected at near‑average level in 2019

Harvesting of the 2019 minor season rice crop is ongoing under favourable conditions. Despite the negative effects of low availability of agricultural inputs following the strengthening of international sanctions, the aggregate 2019 rice production, including the main crop harvested in the second quarter of 2019, is expected at an average level due to favourable weather conditions.

Harvesting of maize takes place throughout the year and about 20 percent of the crops are still to be harvested. The annual area sown has declined for the second consecutive year, mainly reflecting the difficult access to agricultural inputs and fuel. However, the 2019 maize output is estimated to be only slightly lower than the five‑year average as abundant rainfall in the first half of 2019 benefited yields.

Cereal imports forecast at well below levels in 2019/20 marketing year

Maize imports in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) declined sharply, mostly reflecting more strict international sanctions imposed on the country. Maize imports, which account for the largest share of imports, were more than 60 percent below the five‑year average. Despite a sustained demand by the domestic feed industry, cereal imports in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast to continue being low due to the sanctions in place.

