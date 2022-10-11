Emergency Assistance in Response to Hurricane “Ian” Disaster in the Republic of Cuba

Today, on October 11, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (water purifiers, water tanks, cord reels and adapters) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Cuba in response to the request from the Government of Cuba following serious damages caused by Hurricane “Ian” in the country.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Cuba, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Cuba to support victims affected by the disaster.

[Reference] In Cuba, the Hurricane “Ian” passed the country on September 26th and 27th causing damages due to heavy rain and storms. According to the Government of Cuba, as of October 5, 3 people died, approximately 7,000 people evacuated, and approximately 500,000 people were affected by the Hurricane.