Cuba, USA - Tropical Cyclone IAN (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

- IAN is approaching western Cuba, and on 27 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 58 km west of Isla de la Juventud and 67 km south-east of San Juan y Martìnez City (Pinar del Rìo Province, western Cuba) with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h.
- IAN is forecast to make landfall over western Cuba on 27 September morning as a hurricane category 3, and it will continue over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. After that, it will pass west of the Florida Keys on 27-28 September, and will approach the west coast of Florida on 28-29 September.
- In Cuba, 50,000 people have been evacuated in 55 shelters located across Pinar del Rìo Province as reported by media.
- On 27-29 September, heavy rain, hurricane-force winds, and storm surge are forecast over parts of western Cuba, Keys Islands and most of Florida (particularly the western coast). A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa, and for Dry Tortugas. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas, and for Lower Florida Keys.
Cuba + 1 more