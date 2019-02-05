05 Feb 2019

Cuba – Tornado update (DG ECHO, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
05 Feb 2019
  • As a consequence of the tornado which hit Havana on 27 January, humanitarian needs have been identified in the sectors of shelter, WASH, food security, health and education. People with disabilities require special attention. Debris also needs to be cleared.
  • 1 901 houses are affected, 200 are totally destroyed and 379 are without a roof. The government is prioritising the delivery of food supplies and 22 553 people have been provided with water via truck. 19 health institutions, 78 schools and 23 children's day-care centres were also damaged by the tornado.
  • The UN has been asked by the Cuban government to coordinate international assistance.

