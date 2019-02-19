19 Feb 2019

Cuba Tornado: Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF: MDRCU005 (18 February 2019)

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On January 2019, an EF4 Tornado impacted Cuba in the Havana Province.

The extremely rare event generated winds up to 300 km/h and close to 20km through the Havana Province. The base of the tornado was 500 to 700 meters wide; strong winds being felt up to 1km from the center.

Major damages were recorded in 5 municipalities of la Havana: Cerro, 10 de Octubre, Guanabacoa, Regla and San Miguel del Padron. The original report of 4 deaths was later raised to 6 deaths and 195 injured.

Today 9,916 people remain in 16 emergency shelters or with relatives

