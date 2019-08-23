Cuba: Tornado DREF Operation no. MDRCU005 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On January 2019, an EF41 Tornado impacted Cuba in the Havana Province.

The extremely rare event generated winds up to 300 km/h and close to 20km through the Havana Province. The base of the tornado was 500 to 700 meters wide; strong winds being felt up to 1km from the center.

Major damages were recorded in five municipalities of la Havana: Cerro, 10 de Octubre, Guanabacoa, Regla and San Miguel del Padron. Due to this event there were four casualties and 195 injured people.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

The Cuban Red Cross, through its branch in the Havana mobilized 16 volunteers from its specialized group for Operations and First Aid with the aim to support the evacuation of the Gynaeco-obstetric Hospital of 10 de Octubre (Hijas de Galicia).

A total of 157 volunteers were activated to support the response in all the affected municipalities implementing the following activities: relief distributions, sanitation and epidemic control. The Cuban Red Cross received the official request from the Government to respond on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

As auxiliary to their national authorities, the Cuban Red Cross has been included and contributed to all coordination bodies at Province, Municipality and Community level.

The Cuban Red Cross provided the following services to the response operation: