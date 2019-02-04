04 Feb 2019

Cuba - Tornado and High-Intensity Local Storm - Office of the Resident Coordinator Situation Report No. 03 (31 January 2019) [EN/ES]

Report
from UN Country Team in Cuba
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (439.48 KB)
preview
Download PDF (456.4 KB)

Highlights

  • The Health Ministry reports that 72 people remain hospitalized because of the injuries suffered during the weather event on the 27th of January. Out of the injured people, 12 of them are in serious conditions.

  • Around 200,000 people are concentrated in the 10 most affected communities from four municipalities of Havana.

  • More than 4,783 people are accommodated in the homes of relatives and friends and 164 people are housed in state facilities.

  • More than 144,000 customers remain without electricity in four municipalities in the Cuban Capital; and it is reported that 16,000 telephonic services have been compromised.

  • The President of the Council of States and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, prioritizes the response to the housing problem, including the adjustment of venues for injured people.

  • The Cuban Government announces the opening of a bank account of the International Financial Bank to receive donations from abroad: 0300000005093523

Situation overview

The situation remains complex in the four municipalities that on 27 January were affected by a tornado without precedents in Havana’s history, according to the Institute of Meteorology.

The tornado has damaged housing and basic services, such as electricity, telephony, domestic gas and water pumping, also affected by the power cut.

Water experts in Havana predicted that, once the collection of debris of streets, concrete, and houses is completed, there will be an identification of breaks in the hydraulic network.

Government officials of Havana City informed that the biggest damage is concentrated in the Communities of Luyanó, Tamarindo, Santos Suárez, Jesús del Monte, Vista Alegre, Guacanimar, Loma Modelo, Chivas- Roble, MañanaHabana Nueva and Villa I, in the municipalities of 10 de Octubre, Regla and Guanabacoa, inhabited by around 200,000 people.

At least 4,783 affected people are currently staying in the homes of relatives and/or friends; whereas 164 people have been accommodated in state facilities. They could face challenges to replace their material goods and to adequately satisfy their nutritional needs.

Preliminary figures on the impact on housing so far amount to 1,901 buildings: 200 of them have completely collapsed, 379 roofs have fallen and 282 are affected houses of typology 1, considered the most resistant.

The Ministry of Public Health reports that 72 injured people remain hospitalised, out of which 12 in serious conditions.

Given the severe conditions of the facilities in the four municipalities hit by the tornado, all services, equipment and patients were transferred to other areas in the city. The Directorate of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Public Health encouraged, through national media, to intensify the hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent epidemics.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.