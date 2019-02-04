Cuba - Tornado and High-Intensity Local Storm - Office of the Resident Coordinator Situation Report No. 03 (31 January 2019) [EN/ES]

Highlights

The Health Ministry reports that 72 people remain hospitalized because of the injuries suffered during the weather event on the 27th of January. Out of the injured people, 12 of them are in serious conditions.

Around 200,000 people are concentrated in the 10 most affected communities from four municipalities of Havana.

More than 4,783 people are accommodated in the homes of relatives and friends and 164 people are housed in state facilities.

More than 144,000 customers remain without electricity in four municipalities in the Cuban Capital; and it is reported that 16,000 telephonic services have been compromised.

The President of the Council of States and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, prioritizes the response to the housing problem, including the adjustment of venues for injured people.

The Cuban Government announces the opening of a bank account of the International Financial Bank to receive donations from abroad: 0300000005093523

Situation overview

The situation remains complex in the four municipalities that on 27 January were affected by a tornado without precedents in Havana’s history, according to the Institute of Meteorology.

The tornado has damaged housing and basic services, such as electricity, telephony, domestic gas and water pumping, also affected by the power cut.

Water experts in Havana predicted that, once the collection of debris of streets, concrete, and houses is completed, there will be an identification of breaks in the hydraulic network.

Government officials of Havana City informed that the biggest damage is concentrated in the Communities of Luyanó, Tamarindo, Santos Suárez, Jesús del Monte, Vista Alegre, Guacanimar, Loma Modelo, Chivas- Roble, MañanaHabana Nueva and Villa I, in the municipalities of 10 de Octubre, Regla and Guanabacoa, inhabited by around 200,000 people.

At least 4,783 affected people are currently staying in the homes of relatives and/or friends; whereas 164 people have been accommodated in state facilities. They could face challenges to replace their material goods and to adequately satisfy their nutritional needs.

Preliminary figures on the impact on housing so far amount to 1,901 buildings: 200 of them have completely collapsed, 379 roofs have fallen and 282 are affected houses of typology 1, considered the most resistant.

The Ministry of Public Health reports that 72 injured people remain hospitalised, out of which 12 in serious conditions.

Given the severe conditions of the facilities in the four municipalities hit by the tornado, all services, equipment and patients were transferred to other areas in the city. The Directorate of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Public Health encouraged, through national media, to intensify the hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent epidemics.