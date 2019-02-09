Cuba - Storm and Tornado (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2019)

Five municipalities of La Habana have been affected by the tornado that hit Cuba on 27 January with winds gusts of 300 kilometres per hour. 6 people lost their lives. Severe damages have been registered on 5 334 homes with 9 916 people sheltered in 16 protection centres, as well as on 19 health facilities, 78 education centres, the food industry and water and sanitation network. Humanitarian needs have been identified by UN in the sectors of shelter – housing, WASH, food security, health and education. DG ECHO has deployed a field expert to assess the humanitarian needs and response.