Cuba - Severe weather (INSMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 20200

Heavy rain and a tornado were reported on 25 May across the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos (central Cuba), leading to casualties.

According to media, 3 people were injured, and at least 90 houses were damaged in Sancti Spiritus, after a tornado event.

Flooding and thunderstorms affected several areas of Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara provinces, damaging houses, roads and utility poles.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most of Cuba on 26-27 May.