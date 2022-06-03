Cuba: Population Movement - DREF Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRCU007

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

More than 800 Haitian migrants, including several children and a baby, who were travelling on a cargo ship intending to migrate to the United States, landed on 24 May 2022, on the coast of Caibarién, in the province of Villa Clara (central Cuba). Similarly, another boat with 120 migrants landed in the province of Holguín on 28 May 2022, leaving a total of 974 Haitian migrants in need of support from the Cuban government. According to migrants' testimonies, they sought to flee Haiti's violence and political and economic instability.

Volunteers and staff from the provincial branches of the Cuban Red Cross and local authorities were present when the situation was reported to provide medical attention and humanitarian assistance. People were transferred to temporary collective centres once the nationally established protocols were followed. The Cuban Red Cross is supporting the Ministry of Public Health with registration, first aid to those in need, and ensuring everyone receives a medical check-up. Contact was established with the Haitian government to ensure their safe and voluntary return.

In recent months, the number of Haitians arriving on Cuban shores has increased significantly, with the country's eastern provinces being the most affected. The authorities and the National Society have assisted all migrants during their voluntary return process. However, they have stated that it is a great challenge given the country's limited availability of supplies and food.

The Cuban Red Cross has activated its staff at the national headquarters with a group of approximately 15 people to follow up and establish contact with the national authorities. Similarly, the provincial branches in Villa Clara and Holguin have mobilized about 40 volunteers to support the activities carried out by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP). The branch of Las Tunas has provided support in delivering the remaining humanitarian aid, which had been sent by the movement (IFRC and ICRC) at the beginning of 2022. This initial assistance could cover 310 people, leaving 660 pending to receive additional support.