Cuba: Hurricane Irma - Revised Emergency appeal (MDRCU004)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of approximately CHF 9.7 million, reflecting a budget increase from CHF 7,570,948 in Emergency Appeal n°1 from 29 September 2017. This is to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Cuban National Red Cross Society (CRC) to deliver assistance and support to some 35,000 people for 18 months (extended from 12 months), with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: shelter (including household non-food items), water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH); disaster risk reduction (DRR) and National Society capacity development. This revised Appeal results in a funding gap of CHF 823,954 based on an increased number of people to be assisted, an extended timeframe, an increase in activities and a sustained number of volunteers involved in the operation. The revised response reflects the current situation, adjustments to sectorial activities planned as well as remaining funding under discussion with partners.

The operational strategy

Impact of the disaster

Hurricane Irma struck Cuba from 8 to 10 September 2017 with powerful winds, rain and coastal flooding and leaving 10 people dead. Official reports indicated 158,554 houses, 980 health institutions and 2,264 education centres and 95,000 hectares of various crops were affected. Total damages caused by Hurricane Irma amounted to 13 billion 585 thousand pesos/ US dollars. The most affected provinces were Holguín, Ciego de Ávila, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Villa Clara, Matanzas and La Habana.

Since hurricane Irma struck, the Cuban government has worked to restore health centres, schools, water supply systems, electricity services, production infrastructure and damaged houses. However, due to the significant impact on the housing sector, efforts are focused on supporting families who have lost their homes or have suffered damage to both the roof and the structure of their houses and who remain in collective centres.

Response to date

The CRC maintains 1,600 volunteers activated in this ongoing operation. The CRC, through continuous coordination with the government, was able to distribute several emergency items through the Techeras Brigade System1 , for the assembly of roofs in the communities, including distribution of some items through the Ministry of Public Health to guarantee access to safe water in health institutions.

The CRC is working in the seven provinces affected by Hurricane Irma: Holguín, Ciego de Ávila, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Villa Clara, Matanzas and La Habana. The CRC, through its role as an auxiliary to the public authorities, has coordinated all humanitarian assistance activities with the provincial, municipal and community entities since Hurricane Irma stuck the island.