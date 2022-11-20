Cuba: Hurricane Ian - Operation Update No. 1, Emergency appeal No. MDRCU008

Glide №: TC-2022-00320-CUB

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

Hurricane Ian made landfall on 26 September lashing the western region of the country, with sustained winds of more than 200 km/h and even stronger gusts, significant storm surge and coastal flooding. The impact of the hurricane left a trail of destruction as it crossed the country. Upon making landfall, Ian was classified as a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with a diameter spanning 600 km.

The numbers that have been gathered indicate that some 3.2 million people were directly affected in the provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa and La Habana, as well as the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud. Hurricane Ian affected the Cuban territory for six hours, wreaking havoc across several municipalities, including the capital of Pinar del Río Province, where the eye of the hurricane lingered for an hour and a half. Sea waters reached two kilometers inland in several coastal areas, with the height of floodwaters reaching 1.5 meters.

Reported damage is significant and it combines the complexity of the impacts in a major urban area with the loss of livelihoods in rural municipalities. 76,221 people were evacuated to centers set up by local government authorities while others relocated to the homes of friends and family, in compliance with the guidelines of the National Civil Defense General Staff. Despite the prevention efforts of authorities and the warnings issued to the population, this powerful hurricane left three people dead following its passage through Pinar del Río.

The assessments that have been carried out indicate critical damage to housing, access to drinking water and electricity, health and educational institutions, facilities that store or distribute food, thousands of hectares of crops, agricultural and livestock production and fisheries, i.e., the fundamental means of livelihood of the population of the affected municipalities. Major challenges persist for reestablishing electricity, which impacts several basic services, including running water, in addition to the damage caused to water reservoirs and distribution systems.

The complex situation creates the conditions for an increased risk of dengue and gastrointestinal diseases in a context where serious damages to health facilities have been reported. Immediate national efforts have been important to restore living conditions and the minimum operation of services, including a recovery strategy that looks to reduce pre-existing vulnerabilities. However, the damage is devastating.

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba amid a complex post-COVID-19 global context as the country faces economic challenges. Cuba is excluded from major international financial institutions and faces extremely limited access to international capital markets, making it very difficult to finance disaster response efforts and the country’s development. In the aftermath of Ian’s destruction, it is critical to support Cuba in its ongoing response and recovery efforts.

Summary of response

Overview of the host National Society and ongoing response

The Cuban Red Cross (CRC) works as part of the National Civil Defence System and in close coordination with the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP). The work of the National Society focuses on the Department of Operations and Relief, which is responsible for (1) actions in case of disasters and (2) developing prevention, preparedness/readiness, response and recovery actions in communities. Currently, CRC has 314 staff members and 47,000 volunteers participating in activities in 15 departmental branches and 168 municipal branches.

Cuba has strong early warning systems and preparedness protocols that minimize the impact of hurricanes. Before Ian made landfall, CRC focused the attention on preparedness activities. CRC Staff and volunteers were activated 72 hours before landfall and have since had full access to the affected areas and communities. The National Society has a permanent presence in all affected provinces and has assisted communities in close coordination with the local authorities. A total of 1,664 volunteers and staff have been actively involved in the response. The role of CRC as an auxiliary to government allows the National Society to help coordinate evacuations and CRC teams began evacuating people on 24 September, three days before landfall.

Cuban Red Cross actions:

Since before Hurricane Ian made landfall, the volunteers of the Cuban Red Cross have been engaged in prevention work, family relocation to safe locations, rescue, and other more varied tasks.

According to information provided a total of 1,664 volunteers have helped in:

As part of the Council of Civil Defence, CRC has the mandate to be active in evacuation through their staff and volunteers trained in evacuation. In this event, 2,391 people that were at risk were evacuated. Other services provided by the Cuban Red Cross include 557 people reached with Psychosocial Support (PSS) interventions, 145 people reached with first aid, and 173 people rescued directly by CRC staff.

523 volunteers clean up and rebuild communities across 4 provinces (Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque).

The installation of three protection centers for affected families, in which 17 volunteers assisted.

Damage assessments have been carried out by 43 volunteers, who have also identified homes with partial and complete roof loss, complete and partial collapse, and varied other needs.

57 volunteers have been actively involved in aiding social workers who oversee raising "social cases," such as single mothers with young children, elderly persons living alone, and people with impairments, among others.

In the City of Havana, 17 volunteers have given blood, while 36 volunteers have helped build Cuban Red Cross emergency tents to support a total of 887 people.

In three communities of Pinar del Rio Province, 180 cases have been attended because of the assistance given by 36 volunteers in immunization campaigns (COVID-19 and other vaccines) and HIV testing.

A total of 75 volunteers have worked on initiatives to promote health, sanitation, access to clean water with a focus on dengue control, Sexual Transmission Infection prevention, information sharing with pregnant women and the elderly, and distributing donations gathered in the territories to the local populace.

Hurricane Ian has thus far directly impacted 993 Red Cross volunteer’s homes in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, and Mayabeque. The volunteers are nonetheless engaged and performing their humanitarian duties as it has been mandated.

IFRC actions:

IFRC deployed a response team from Regional Office and Latin Caribbean Cluster Delegation on September 30 to support CRC on the humanitarian response.

A relief flight arrived in Cuba on November 8 with following humanitarian supplies: 1,280 hygiene kits, 1,280 kitchen sets and 1,280 solar lamps. This humanitarian assistance will be distributed in the upcoming days.

During the last weeks CRC staff and volunteers have worked on the assessments and targeting of 33 communities located in 9 “Consejos Populares” in San Juan y Martinez, which have been identified following the selection criteria stated in the Emergency Appeal.

Procurement of roofing materials have already kicked off, currently IFRC procurement team is validating the offers received by the suppliers.

The IFRC team has coordinated in-kind contributions from different Movement Partners based on the Mobilization Table.

IFRC has mobilized an Operation Manager as part of the Surge Capacity scheme for 2 months, to ensure that there is a permanent presence in the country until long-term staff is assigned to the operation.

CRC teams and government authorities have visited the most affected territories. The strengths and resources of the government, national organisations and civil society are being used to respond to the crisis. Workers from all of Cuba's provinces continue to arrive in the west of the island to join the recovery effort while non-governmental organisations (NGOs), cooperatives, and small- and medium-sized private companies are joining the effort. In-kind donations continue to arrive in the most affected communities and national and provincial authorities have been coordinating the clean-up of debris, restoring the power grid, and attending to people in evacuation centres.

CRC fulfills its auxiliary role as part of the National System of Prevention, Mitigation and Response to emergencies and disasters. The Cuban Civil Defence System3 also integrates all levels, from nation to community, with measures for prevention, mitigation and preparedness. It is also responsible of the dissemination of guidelines on the protection of the population, their property and the national economy. The National Civil Defence General Staff is the main governing body of this system, in charge of overseeing compliance with civil defence measures and international conventions related to civil protection. It is also responsible for coordinating international cooperation and assistance during natural disasters.