Cuba - Floods (INSMET, PAHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2022)

Heavy rain has affected Matanzas Province (central-western Cuba) on 7-8 June, causing floods and resulting in evacuations and damage.
According to WHO Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 5,171 people have been evacuated and 562 houses affected following the flood events.
On 2-3 June, the Provinces of Havana, Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Sancti Spíritus, and Matanzas have been hit by the recent tropical cyclone activity resulting in at least three fatalities and thousands of displaced people.
On 9-10 June, moderate to heavy rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast across most parts of the Country.