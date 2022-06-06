Cuba - Floods (GDACS, NOAA-CPC, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall affected several parts of Cuba on 2-3 June (including the provinces of Havana, Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Sancti Spíritus, and Matanzas and also the island municipality of Isla de la Juventud), causing floods and flash floods, and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to media reports, three people died (two in the Province of Havana and another in Pinar del Rio Province), and one is still missing. In addition, 2,300 people have been evacuated in Havana Province, while at least 4,480 people were displaced in Pinar del Río Province.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most parts of the country, particularly over central and western Cuba.