Cuba: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) (MDRCU006)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Cuba suffered several hydrometeorological events that reached their highest intensity on 25 and 26 May 2020. Heavy rains, floods and strong winds particularly affected the central Cuban Provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

Severe local storms:

On 25 to 26 May, a severe local storm brought tornados, hail falls, waterspouts and linear winds over 92 km/h.

A tornado event was registered in the province of Santi Spiritus with winds of 120 km/h. According to the Provincial Meteorological Centre in Sancti Spiritus the tornado was the most visible event of larger severe storms affecting the area. Other severe local storms also significantly impacted the Provinces of Villa Clara, Ciego de Avila and Camaguey.

Heavy rains:

The severe local storms added to heavy rains registered in the country between 20 and 26 May in the Central Provinces of Cuba: Camaguey, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. As a result, flood events were reported in the area due to the intense weather events reported on 25 and 26 May.

The following precipitation was registered in the areas:

• Sancti Spiritus: Up to 148mm of accumulated rains in 3 hours • Villa Clara: Up to 166mm of accumulated rains • Cienfuegos: Up to 243mm of accumulated rains In the five provinces of the country, damages reported mainly involve damages to house structure. Early damages assessment suggests the events have directly impacted at least 766 families.

Cuba remains affected by the pandemic by COVID-19 as the Atlantic hurricane season started on 1 June 2020. Threat of vector transmitted diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika remains are additional concerns for the country as the rainy season is starting.