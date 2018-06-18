Cuba: Floods in Cuba Emergency Rapid Response Fund (RRF) No.9/2018

Background

As of 25 May 2018, sub-tropical storm Alberto, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hour, passed over Cuba and brought torrential rainfalls (4 inches of water in 24 hours) causing overflowing of rivers and streams. According to the Ministry of Interior, flood waters swept away a bridge and damaged roads and other infrastructure, leaving many communities cut off and nearly 60,000 people without electricity. More than 52,000 Cubans have been evacuated in the affected area. 11 people reported were dead, and 2 disappeared respectively across the affected territories. Approximately 1,384 homes were affected, with 174 totally collapsed.

An oil spill – which is now under control – was caused by heavy flooding at one of the nation's main oil refineries in Cienfuegos. It has been controlled by local authorities. There has also been substantial damage in the agricultural sector, with crops such as rice, beans, tobacco and bananas particularly affected. Concerns have also been raised about possible waterborne disease outbreaks.

Humanitarian Needs

According to need assessments carried out by Cuban Council of Churches (CIC) in coordination with the local government in the affected municipalities, the floods critically damaged main livelihoods and food stocks, forcing many of the affected families to adjust their diets and resort to survival strategies. Due to the impact on grey water and faecal matter disposal systems, families are at high risk of contamination, which would cause the propagation of waterborne diseases, the proliferation of vectors, and acute respiratory infections (ARIs). Water distribution systems are affected and water is not safe for drinking. There is urgent need for food, shelter, psychosocial support, water and sanitation support and livelihood restoration. CIC is planning to provide support in food security.