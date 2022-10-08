Cuba: EU releases €1 million for people impacted by Hurricane Ian

The EU is providing €1 million in humanitarian aid to support people affected by the impact of Hurricane Ian in Cuba.

The funding will be provided to EU humanitarian partners operating on the ground to meet immediate needs of the most vulnerable, including through the provision of temporary emergency shelter, water and sanitation services.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The EU stands in full solidarity with the Cuban people at this difficult time. The course of Hurricane Ian caused devastating impact to several areas of the country. Our emergency aid will help provide lifesaving support to those affected directly on the ground.”

In the early hours of 27 September, Ian made direct landfall in Pinar Del Rio province, hitting large parts of western Cuba as category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h. Ian left the country after 7 hours, causing heavy damage in the provinces of Pinar del Río and Artemisa, and to a lesser extent in Havana and Isla de la Juventud.

The eye of the hurricane remained over the capital city of these provinces for nearly 2 hours, impacting infrastructure, housing, agriculture, electricity, and telecommunications services.

Background

As the local authorities assessment of the damage progresses, the devastating impact of Ian on western Cuba, especially in the province of Pinar del Río, has become increasingly evident with an estimated 100,000 households affected.

People have moved to evacuation centres or are taking temporary shelter in the homes of family and friends.

Pinar del Río province remains without electricity, which hampers water supply and the re-establishment of telecommunications.