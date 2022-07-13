Cuba: Country Profile (as of May 2022)

SOCIOECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Cuba´s economy experienced its worst economic downturn of the last three decades, as evidenced by a GDP decline of 13 per cent since January 2020 until October 2021 largely due to a restriction on the supply of oil, less tourism from the United States and less remittances to the Caribbean island. The impacts of the Ukrainian crisis coupled with the economic recession in Venezuela, one of the main partners in the region, are expected to have widespread effects on oil supply to Cuba, negatively affecting the local industry, energy production, agriculture and transport.

Strict movement restrictions implemented by national health authorities to curb down the spread of the COVID-19 had profound effects on the island tourism-dependent economy. Government measures to control the spread of COVID-19 included a ban on international air travel and stop to non-essential activities that lasted close to 20 consecutive months. Economic recovery gradually improved during the last two months of 2021 owing to the opening of borders to international travel, exports of national-produced vaccines and rebound in State and non-State sectors of the economy.

KEY ISSUES

FOOD SECURITY

Cuba imports close to 80 per cent of its domestic food requirements with most of the imports directed towards social protection programs, making it highly vulnerable to external shocks. Farming technology is obsolete, resulting in low productivity and high post-harvest losses added to its high exposure to tropical storms, hurricanes, heavy rainfalls, drought and occasional earthquakes that further complicated the national production of food. In 2021, the Government introduced a monetary reform that included increases in wages, pensions, and a reduction in the subsidy of the food basket to 40 per cent. As a result, citizens now need to cover the remaining 60 per cent in non-subsidized markets characterized by high prices and irregular supplies.

MIGRATION AND REMITTANCES

Cuba is the main migrant-sending country in absolute terms in the Caribbean with more than one million emigrants (10 to 15 per cent of the population) living abroad. During the period 2019-2021, close to 1.6 per cent of the total island population left the country with the United States, Mexico and Canada as the main countries of destination of recent migration flows. Cuban migration in the last years has been impacted by the normalization of Cuba-US relations that brought an end the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program, which promoted irregular immigration and brain drain. Additionally, the end of the “wet foot, dry foot” policy in 2017, that provided Cubans who reached American soil with a fast-track process to acquire permanent residence in American soil further reduced the motivations and opportunities of Cubans to migrate.