Cuba, Cayman Islands, USA - Tropical Cyclone IAN (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2022)

Tropical Storm IAN, formed over the south-eastern Caribbean Sea, is moving northwest towards Cuba. On 26 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore approximately 185 km south-southwest of Grand Cayman Island, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h.

IAN is expected to strengthen as it moves west of the Cayman Islands on 26 September, and it will make landfall over western Cuba on 26-27 September as a hurricane. After that, it will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and it will approach the west coast of Florida on 28 September.

According to media reports, people living in western Cuba have been preventively evacuated and classes have been suspended.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba.