Cuba braces for Hurricane Ian's landfall

Statement from Carla Vitantonio, CARE Cuba Country Representative:

"Hurricane Ian is expected to intensify in the next hours to a category 3 hurricane (178-208 km per hour) and make landfall in Cuba this evening. The most intense effects from winds are expected in and around the eye of Ian which is forecast to make landfall in the region of Pinar del Rio, on the Western tip of Cuba, where CARE, the Provincial Government and Humanity & Inclusion (HI) is implementing a project to reduce disaster risk. Although several international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) operate in Cuba, CARE and HI are the only INGOs working directly in the region. CARE is currently monitoring the situation and is ready to respond by providing non-food items, hygiene kits, and shelter kits."