Cuba: Belgium’s contribution through the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Belgium support the Cuban population affected by Hurricane Ian

On 27 September 2022, Category 3 Hurricane Ian hit the western region of Cuba with strong winds, significant storm surge and coastal flooding, affecting the provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa and La Habana, as well as the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud.

Despite the measures taken by the Government of Cuba to harvest existing crops early and evacuate livestock, the hurricane caused significant damages and losses in the agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors – people’s main sources of livelihoods in affected municipalities. As a result, the food security of the population in the three most impacted provinces (1.6 million people) and the country’s capital (2.3 million people) is at risk.

Thanks to Belgium’s contribution of USD 500 000, through SFERA, FAO will implement the project entitled “Protecting the livelihoods of poultry farmers and rehabilitating poultry production to improve the food security of the most affected people by Hurricane Ian”. The project aims at safeguarding and ensuring the food security of 476 poultry producers and their families (2 380 people) in the most affected municipalities of the provinces of Pinar del Río (Pinar del Río, Viñales, La Palma, Los Palacios, Consolación del Sur, San Juan y Martínez and San Luis) and Artemisa (Bahía Honda, Candelaria and San Cristóbal).

Through the rehabilitation of 30 poultry production facilities (28 145 m2 of roofs), beneficiaries will resume their livelihoods activities to provide for their families. This will also increase the availability of eggs among their communities and the consumption of animal protein, which will contribute to improving the nutrition and health of 1 425 000 vulnerable people (285 000 households), including children under five years of age, and pregnant and lactating women.

The support provided by FAO and Belgium through this intervention is implemented in synergy with another project through which FAO, in partnership with the government, is rehabilitating vegetable production.

This twofold response will contribute to protecting and restoring the food production and livelihoods of affected smallholders and those members of cooperatives, as well as improving the nutrition and diet diversity of the wider community.

Contact

FAO Representation in Cuba

FAO-CU@fao.org | fao.org/cuba

Havana, Cuba

Office of Emergencies and Resilience

OER-Director@fao.org | fao.org/emergencies

Rome, Italy