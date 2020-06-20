ACT Alliance appeal: Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic – ACT201 - Sub-Appeal - ACT 201-CRB - COVID-19 Response in the Caribbean Region

BACKGROUND

Context and Needs

The COVID-19 epidemic started in the Dominican Republic (DR) before it started in Haiti, and the numbers of cases are higher there than in Haiti (17,285 versus 2,124 on June 1, according to Johns Hopkins University). Many Haitians are returning to Haiti from the DR, all along the border at multiple crossings, many of them with symptoms of COVID-19. Despite the border officially closing, from 17 March to 17 May 2020, IOM observed 132,801 movements of people from the DR to Haiti, potentially carriers of the coronavirus.

The first case was registered in the Dominican Republic on March 1 and in Haiti on March 19. In both countries, we imported. It took two months for widespread community transmission to start in Haiti, with numbers starting to climb exponentially on May 15. Testing has been very limited in Haiti.

The first cases of coronavirus were registered in Cuba on March 11, also imported. As of June 1, 2,083 cases had been registered in Cuba. At the same time, all three countries are also fighting against influenza, dengue, zika and chikungunya.

The WHO is supporting the Haitian Ministry of Health (MSPP) to formulate a response strategy, which took a long time to elaborate, led by an independent commission. Little emphasis was placed on tracing contacts and treating the confirmed and suspected cases adequately, since the government lacks the authority to enforce quarantines or even stay-at-home orders. Stay-at-home is also made difficult by the fact that the majority of people live on a day by day basis. Therefore, public markets are full of vendors and buyers every day. Urban public buses and trucks as well as motorcycle taxis are running full of passengers in crowded streets, although the number of passengers has been limited, according to government order. In addition, as a result of the underlying political instability and the spread of beliefs that the disease will not affect Haitians or it simply does not really exist, political led demonstrations continue. All of that increases the risk of spreading the disease at community level.

The only concrete action that has been done in Haiti in terms of preparation is an order of protective materials from China, the first shipment of which arrived mid-May. Hospitals have a very low capacity to receive and treat COVID-19 patients. The international community, including UN-OCHA, are frustrated by the slow progress and are raising the alarm now as the cases rise and health centres are overwhelmed. Health care centres have the experience from the country lockdown during Fall 2019. where roads were blocked and there was a shortage of fuel, so it was difficult for hospitals to get their needed supplies of fuel to operate their generators and also of medicines and other materials, challenging the cold chain. Moreover, as of January 2020, there has been an increase in kidnappings and insecurity, leading the United States Travel-State Department to increase Haiti to level 4, the highest level of insecurity: Do not travel.

The COVID-19 crisis also has detrimental effects on maternal and reproductive health in Haiti. One of the best equipped hospitals in the country in terms of Reproductive Health Services, Saint Damien Hospital (Nos Petits Frères et Soeurs) closed its maternity department because of the increased vulnerability of pregnant women related to COVID-19. Being one of the most affordable health centres in the country in terms of Reproductive Health Care with a capacity of 40 hospital beds for pregnant women, the closure of this service is a catastrophe for those women looking for obstetrics care in the metropolitan area. Even more so given the high population of women of reproductive age (6,296,351 according to IHSI 2015). Reportedly, the Haitian Ministry of Health was warned in advance of this looming decision mostly taken because the physical structure of the hospital does not allow for the adequate isolation of pregnant women presenting symptoms of COVID-19, while providing quality reproductive health care to both COVID-19 affected women and to those not displaying these symptoms. This considerably worsens the health of women and girls.