10 Jun 2018

ACT Alliance Alert: Cuba Floods

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 10 Jun 2018 View Original
Download PDF (154.06 KB)

As of 25 May 2018, Sub tropical storm Alberto, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hour, has passed over Cuba and brought torrential rainfalls (4 inches of water in 24 hours) causing overflowing of rivers and streams. According to Ministry of Interior, Flood waters swept away a bridge and damaged roads and other infrastructure, leaving many communities cut off and nearly 60,000 people without electricity. More than 51,000 Cubans have been evacuated in the affected area. 11 people reported dead, historical figure in Cuba, and 2 disappeared respectively across the affected territories. Approximately 1,384 homes have been affected, with 174 totally collapsed. Reports on damages are still being completed.

An oil spill – which is now under control – was caused by heavy flooding at one of the nation’s main oil refineries in Cienfuegos. It has been controlled by local authorities. There has also been substantial damage in the agricultural sector, with crops such as rice, beans, tobacco and bananas particularly affected. Concerns have also been raised about possible waterborne disease outbreaks.

Consejo de Iglesias de Cuba (CIC), an ACT Alliance member is going to provide emergency response to the affected population.

