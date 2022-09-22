Visit to Croatia: Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli(A/HRC/51/34/Add.1)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report, submitted to the Human Rights Council by the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli, on his visit to Croatia from 26 November to 3 December 2021, contains his assessment of the measures adopted by the Government to address the serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed during the 1991–1995 war.

The report notes the sustained and commendable efforts made after the war, with support from the international community, to address past abuses, in particular with regard to the search for missing persons, the criminal prosecution of war criminals and institutional and legal reforms to promote the rule of law and democratic governance. The Special Rapporteur stresses, however, shortcomings in several areas, including full reparation owed to civilian victims, comprehensive memorialization processes and truth-seeking mechanisms, the promotion of cultural diversity and inter-ethnic mutual understanding, the effective combating of national and ethnic hatred and the rise in the glorification of war crimes and revisionism with regard to convictions by the International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia. He further notes the impasse observed in the transitional justice agenda in the last nine years and the risk that the lack of progress poses to the sustainability of the transitional justice process, as well as to peace and reconciliation.

The report concludes with recommendations addressed to the Government of Croatia and the international community.