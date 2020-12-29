USGS Earthquake Shaking Orange Alert: M 6.4, 3 km WSW of Petrinja, Croatia (29 Dec 2020)

Orange alert for economic losses. Signifi- Estimated Economic Losses cant damage is likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Estimated economic losses are 0-1% GDP of Croatia. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response.

Yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities. Some casualties are possible.

Structures

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall with wood and unreinforced brick with mud construction