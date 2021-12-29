UNICEF Croatia Situation Report No. 10, Earthquake, 31 December 2021

Highlights

Both adults and children are going through a crisis after the traumatic experiences of a series of strong earthquakes in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that the consequences on the mental health of children and their families would stay present for many months.

An assessment report about the mental health and psychosocial needs of teachers and students from 30 schools was prepared, 130 teachers/school professionals were supported through webinars and 56 participated at the 2-day training on the topics of stress, trauma and crisis.