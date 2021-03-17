UNICEF Croatia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 - Reporting Period: 17 February to 17 March 2021

Highlights

· Both adults and children are going through a crisis after the traumatic experiences of the earthquakes. It is expected that the consequences on the mental health of children and their families will stay present for many months.

· UNICEF delivered 13,5 tons of emergency supplies and approximately 29.000 packages of hygiene products to the earthquake affected areas.

Mobile teams deployed by UNICEF provided mental health and psychosocial support for 171 children 89 caregivers. 46 children with disabilities received a total of 360 occupational, sensory integration and physiotherapy therapy sessions, and 63 caregivers benefited from 372 individual counselling on how to incorporate occupational, physiotherapy and sensory integration strategies into daily routines.

· On February 13, the move of approximately 150 persons who lost their homes to the settlement with 80 housing containers in Petrinja began. New temporary settlements are being built by the state.

· The UNICEF Country Office in Croatia and the Slovenian National Committee for UNICEF launched emergency fundraising appeals in February 2021 raising thus far USD 445,000 in Croatia and Slovenia for the immediate and long-term emergency response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Two strong earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the area of Petrinja town in Sisak-Moslavina Country on December 28 and 29 2020, causing numerous casualties and widespread material damage. Continuous aftershocks, the latest happening on 8 March measuring 3.9 on Richter scale, increase fear and anxiety of residents and further damage to the buildings. Almost 3000 people have been internally displaced. In the city of Sisak, approximately 500 people still waiting for housing solutions. Many live-in trailers or containers next to their damaged homes. The life of families in such improvised conditions, in cramped space, with lack of sanitary facilities, or an equipped kitchen, including the lack of family privacy causes additional difficulties and increases the risk of domestic violence. 1650 objects are still awaiting the first statics inspection.