UNICEF Croatia Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 - Reporting Period: 3 February to 17 February 2021

Highlights

Both adults and children are going through a crisis after the traumatic experiences of the earthquakes. It is expected that the consequences on the mental health of children and their families will stay present for many months after this difficult period is over.

UNICEF delivered 13,5 tons of emergency supplies and approximately 29.000 packages of hygiene products. Four mobile teams are deployed to provide mental health and psychosocial support for children and families.

The only association for children with disabilities in the Sisak-Moslavina County is being supported to re-establish early childhood intervention services for children with disabilities.

On February 13, the move of approximately 150 persons who lost their homes to the settlement with 80 housing containers in Petrinja began. New temporary settlements are expected to be built in the upcoming period.

The UNICEF Country Office in Croatia and the Slovenia National Committee for UNICEF launched emergency fundraising appeals and raised USD 445,000 so far in Croatia and Slovenia for both the immediate and the longer-term emergency response

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Two strong earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the area of Petrinja town in Sisak-Moslavina Country on December 28 and 29 2020, causing numerous casualties and widespread material damage. Since the initial strong earthquakes, Sisak-Moslavina County has been hit by numerous aftershocks, increasing fear and anxiety of residents and causing further damage to the houses and buildings (the latest happened on 13 February 2021, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale). Work is still underway to normalize life in Sisak-Moslavina County.

Currently, the priority is to move families, who were left without homes, to the settlements with housing containers. UNICEF urgently delivered protective equipment, hygienic supplies and is providing psychosocial support to children, adolescents, and their families. In the reporting period, UNICEF secured a total of USD 59,000 to support the re-establishment of early childhood intervention services.