UNICEF Country Office for Croatia: Earthquake Situation Report #3, January 13th 2021

Key highlights

• Eight people died, including a 13-year-old girl from Petrinja; 36 persons have been injured, and 30 persons saved from rubbles.

• The Government declared a state of disaster for Sisak-Moslavina County and parts of Zagreb and Karlovac Counties.

• UNICEF deployed an emergency team to the affected areas to assess the immediate critical needs of children and it delivered the first batch of 13,5 tons of emergency supplies.

• Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic sent a letter to UNICEF Representative Regina Castillo welcoming UNICEF’s support.

• The Government activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and received international assistance from several EU Member States.

• The Government of Croatia formed a Government Coordination Committee to coordinate all organizations and numerous initiatives set up to respond to the earthquake. The Committee is led by the Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Croatian Veterans, Mr. Tomo Medved.

• The Government of Croatia launched a web platform potresinfo.gov.hr for information and updates related to the Earthquake response and recovery.

• The Government also opened a state treasury account for helping those affected by the earthquakes and appealed to citizens to be cautious given the resurgence of fake donation accounts.

• The UNICEF Country Office in Croatia and the Slovenia National Committee for UNICEF launched emergency fundraising appeals to raise much-needed funds for both the immediate and the longer-term emergency response.