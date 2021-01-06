Ukraine will provide UAH 20 million to provide assistance to Croatia [EN/UK]

The Government has decided to allocate UAH 20 million to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Croatia. The relevant decision was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers pursuant to the Decree of the President of Ukraine of January 4, 2021, № 1 "On the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Croatia".

The Government commissioned the Ministry of Finance to make these expenditures at the expense of the Reserve Fund of the State Budget.