TİKA Supports Earthquake Victims in Croatia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 500 blankets to the city of Sisak and Petrinja, one of its subdivisions, which were hit by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Croatia.

The day after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the city of Sisak and Petrinja, one of its subdivisions, in Croatia on December 29, 2020, TİKA visited the region and delivered 500 Turkish-made blankets, which were specified by local authorities as an urgent need, to municipalities in Sisak and Petrinja, the epicenter of the earthquake.

After the meeting with Kristina Ikić Baniček, Mayor of Sisak; Darinko Dumbović, Mayor of Petrinja; and Šaban Kadrić, President of Sisak Merhamet Association, TİKA’s delegation met with Davor Božinović, Minister of the Interior of Croatia, and Janez Lenarčič, Member and Vice President of the European Parliament and European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

Receiving information about TİKA from Aziz Hasanović, President of Islamic Community in Croatia, the Minister thanked TİKA for being the first foreign mission to arrive in the region.

Stressing the importance of the support provided by TİKA, which was the first to arrive in the region after the strongest earthquake in the history of Croatia, the mayors also thanked TİKA.