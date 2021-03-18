TİKA Continues to Support Earthquake Victims in Croatia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided Sisak Merhamet Association with a specially-equipped delivery vehicle to deliver hot meals to 250 elderly people and people with disabilities every day.

At the delivery ceremony of the specially-designed refrigerated food delivery vehicle, Kristina Ikić, Mayor of Sisak, stated that the activities of Merhamet Association were vital for local people and that they made every effort to keep the association operational after the earthquake. Ikić expressed her gratitude to TİKA and the people of Turkey for visiting the region the day after the earthquake and always being there for them since then.

Šaban Kadrić, President of Sisak Merhamet Association, stated that the vehicle provided by TİKA had been their greatest need since the foundation of the association and that they would pray for the people of Turkey every day for their support.

In her speech at the ceremony, Sedef Bulut, Zagreb Program Coordinator, said that Turkey would continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Croatia, who were going through difficult times, and that they hoped everything would be better the next time they came together.

The earthquake that hit Croatia on December 29, 2020 was the largest earthquake in the country’s history and caused 7 deaths, damaged 35,205 houses, and rendered approximately 4,000 of them completely uninhabitable. As the first foreign mission to arrive in the region after the earthquake, TİKA has so far delivered 500 food parcels, 810 hygiene parcels, and 500 blankets to the authorities in the region.