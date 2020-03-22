Earthquake in Zagreb - Croatia (DG ECHO, Croatian EC Head of Representation, EMSC, GDACS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2020)

EUCPM activation

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb on 22 March at 05:24 UTC) followed by several aftershocks. The quake was felt in the wider area of Croatia but the damage occurred mainly in Zagreb.

One young boy is in critical condition in intensive care. Buildings, including hospitals and the parliament office are seriously damaged and patients have been evacuated to allow damage assessment.

In the context of the COVID-19, with a total number of 235 cases, citizens who are advised to stay outdoors and still observe social distance of 1.5 – 2 metres are now allowed to return to their homes. The Army is mobilised to assist Civil Defense authorities. In certain parts of Zagreb, the distribution of water and gas supply is interrupted. The earthquake did not cause flooding but cold temperature is forecast for the weekend, becoming colder and quite unsettled with snow accumulations with the risk of avalanches in the mountains, and a real danger of exposure for people trapped outdoors. The weather becomes less cold from 27 March onwards.

Croatia has activatied the European Civil protection Mechanism for mainly medical, field hospital and protective equipment.

The ERCC stays in close contact with the Croatian civil protection authorities.