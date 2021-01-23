Earthquake in Croatia: Switzerland responds to appeal for emergency shelters

Thousands lost their homes as a result of the earthquake that hit Croatia at the end of last year. In response to a request from the Croatian authorities, Swiss Humanitarian Aid is supplying emergency shelters to the earthquake survivors. A total of CHF 400,000 has been allocated to the relief operation.

On 29 December 2020, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Sisak-Moslavina region in central Croatia, causing severe damage. The earthquake shook the Croatian capital Zagreb, located fifty kilometres away from the epicentre, with shockwaves also felt in neighbouring countries.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) immediately offered to help the Croatian authorities responsible for coordinating the relief and rescue operations. Following the initial emergency phase, Croatia appealed for containers and other shelters for around 1,200 families whose homes had been completely destroyed.

In response to the appeal, Swiss Humanitarian Aid will provide until end of January 20 mobile housing units for a hundred people by the end of January. Twelve sanitary facilities containing showers and toilets will be supplied further down the line. Two specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, which is part of the FDFA, were deployed to Croatia last week to help implement Switzerland's relief efforts in consultation with the civil protection authorities.

