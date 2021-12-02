Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response - Operation Update Report n° 3 (MDRHR004)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Revision of the EPoA implementation period: no-cost extension of the operation timeframe by 3 months On 4 October 2021, the Croatian Red Cross requested the extension of the Emergency Appeal operation’s implementation period for three months until 31 March 2022. The initial implementation period of the EPoA has been set to finish on 31 December 2021.

The main reasons for the extension request is additional EA funding and the delayed delivery of the procured goods. With additional EA funding, CRC is planning the procurement of Alaska tents needed for winter conditions in the affected areas. Alaska tents will be used in Petrinja and Glina, where the weather conditions are particularly rough, and Red Cross branches had lost their premises during the earthquake. They will provide space for psychosocial activities and assistance to children and older people in particular.

The timeframe extension will allow for tendering and delivery of goods, taking into account delivery delays and global transport chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, posing challenges for importing merchandise (including vehicles, technical equipment, IT hardware). Delivery of procured goods at the global market has been delayed because of the disrupted transport chains for all imported merchandise.

All other activities stated in the revised EPoA remain unchanged, their implementation dependent on overall EA and other funding CRC raised so far

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 29 December at 12:19 CET (11:19 UTC), a 6.2 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre 3km from Petrinja, and some 50km from the capital Zagreb, struck Croatia. It was reported as the strongest earthquake to hit Croatia in more than 140 years. 8 people were killed and at least 36 people were injured, 10 severely.

Three foreshocks hit the same area the day before, on 28 December 2020 at 05:28 UTC, at magnitudes 5.2, 4.8 and 5.0 respectively. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities, but there was moderate to substantial damage in some cases to buildings and structures in Petrinja and Glina mainly closest to the epicentre.

Between 29 December 2020 and 28 February 2021, there have been an additional 1,244 aftershocks of 1.5 to 2.0 magnitude, 76 between 3.0-4.0 magnitude, 8 between 4.0-5.0 magnitude, and 2 between 5.0-6.0 magnitude causing additional damage to buildings, roads and infrastructure in Sisak-Moslavina, Karlovac and Zagreb counties. On 4 January 2021, the Government declared a state of disaster for Sisak-Moslavina County and parts of Zagreb and Karlovac counties. The seismic activity has continued over next nine months with weaker aftershocks but also some 40 stronger from 3 to 4,2 magnitude causing more damages on already damaged buildings and physical infrastructure.

The worst-affected areas are the towns of Petrinja, Sisak, Glina and Hrvatska Kostajnica, consisting of one medium size town, three small rural towns and a total of 272 villages, many of them in hilly remote areas with a population of nearly 105,000. An additional approx. 45,000 people living in Zagreb and Karlovac counties were also affected.