Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response - Operation Update Report n° 1 (MDRHR004)

Summary of planned revisions to the emergency plan of action:

As a result of ongoing lessons learned in the first three months of the operation, as well as resource and capacity assessments, IFRC is planning a revision of the Emergency Appeal by the end of March. The revision will include operational changes, the largest of which is the removal of cash assistance grants to 10,000 people, and changes to the budget that reflect CRC’s bilateral cash and in-kind contributions. It is estimated that the Emergency Appeal funding requirements will be reduced by nearly CHF 3 million.

Upcoming operational changes planned in the revision of the EA:

The target of 10,000 people to receive unconditional-multipurpose cash grants to address basic needs, and the procurement of financial service provider will be removed from the emergency plan of action, reducing the overall budget by CHF 2,465,300. The disbursement of the one-off cash grants will now be covered by CRC domestic fundraising and bilateral cash contributions.

Nevertheless, given the importance of this cash assistance, the IFRC ROE CVA team will continue to provide the necessary remote or field support if requested and will participate in the lesson learned workshop for the operation. A specific CVA lesson learned workshop could also be considered.

CRC has recognized that its current capacity to provide hot meals is insufficient. Prior to 12 January when “Pleter Usluge” company, a state-owned company working in the hospitality sector, took over the preparation of hot meals, CRC was using its own field kitchens which only had the capacity to produce up to 200 meals each. New, fully equipped kitchen containers will provide an average of 7,000 hot meals a day, will be added under Shelter in the upcoming revision of the EA to complement the industrial refrigerators (2) and freezers (2) already included in the EPoA.

2 vehicles will be replaced by 3 quad bikes for the delivery of humanitarian aid to remote villages as they are more appropriate for the off-road conditions.

3 CRC staff positions will be added – a Warehouse Manager for 7 months, a Petrinja Field Coordinator for 7 months and a Humanitarian Coordinator (to lead an NGO Coordination Forum) for 6 months.

A regional workshop on earthquake response will be included in the revision of the EA.

Upcoming budget changes planned in a revision of the EA funding requirements:

Under Shelter , CRC has received a substantial amount of in-kind donations, including 100 electric tent heaters, 300 field beds, 2 5kW generators, 30 2kW generators, 50 table & bench sets, 8 tents for food distribution and tarpaulins from bilateral partners which were included in the mobilization table. The reduction in the EA budget will be offset with 3 additional ‘Alaska’ tents, a higher specification of oil heaters (already donated by the Finnish Red Cross, please see the received donation in the Mobilization Table here) and an increase in the furniture and equipment for housing containers.

Under Livelihoods & Basic Needs , 2 new vehicles and 5 forklift trucks will be covered by contributions from CRC bilateral partners. The reduction in the budget will be partially offset by increases in the cost of sorting and packing food and hygiene assistance, and 4 local branch DM Coordinators for 11 months (these staff will be moved to Livelihoods & Basic Needs from Strengthen NS in the upcoming revision of the EA).

Under Health , some PPE and hygiene materials and 4 local branch coordinators of PSS activities will now be covered by contributions from CRC bilateral partners. This will be partially offset by the printing/reprinting of PSS manuals for school and kindergarten children and their teachers.

Under WASH , costs related to the procurement of one vehicle, equipment and running costs of the WASH team for the cleaning of water wells will be covered by contributions from CRC bilateral partners.

Under Protection , Gender & Inclusion, costs related to the procurement of emergency kits for the RFL team will now be covered by contributions from CRC bilateral partners. The reduction in the budget will be offset by the addition of supplies and materials to arrange activities for older people in collective shelters, and community based protection activities, such as establishing child-friendly spaces.

Under Strengthening National Societies , the budget for volunteer and staff transport and per diem to the operational site will be increased as these were significantly under-estimated at the beginning of the operation; mobile phones and laptops for local branches, one Finance Assistant costs will now be covered by contributions from CRC bilateral partners; and costs associated with developing the Preparedness for Emergency Response (PER) Plan of Action will be reduced.

Under Ensure a Strong IFRC, the level of planned support from ROE will be reduced and the requirement for an in-country Operations Manager is extended.

Due to the modifications in the planned activities, the respective budget lines will be adjusted to reflect the abovementioned changes in the upcoming revision of the EA and Operational budget. However, planned outcomes, outputs and targets will remain the same (with the exception of cash grant targets) and a Federation-wide approach will be used for Operations Update reports.