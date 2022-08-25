Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response - Final Report (MDRHR004)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 29 December at 12:19 CET (11:19 UTC), a 6.2 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter 3km from Petrinja, and some 50km from the capital Zagreb, struck Croatia. It was reported as the strongest earthquake to hit Croatia in more than 140 years. 8 people were killed and at least 36 people were injured, 10 severely.

Three foreshocks hit the same area the day before, on 28 December 2020 at 05:28 UTC, at magnitudes 5.2, 4.8 and 5.0 respectively. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities, but there was moderate to substantial damage in some cases to buildings and structures in Petrinja and Glina mainly closest to the epicenter.

Between 29 December 2020 and 28 February 2021, there have been an additional 1,244 aftershocks of 1.5 to 2.0 magnitude, 76 between 3.0-4.0 magnitude, 8 between 4.0-5.0 magnitude, and 2 between 5.0-6.0 magnitude causing additional damage to buildings, roads, and infrastructure in Sisak-Moslavina, Karlovac and Zagreb counties2. On 4 January 2021, the Government declared a state of disaster for Sisak-Moslavina County and parts of Zagreb and Karlovac counties. The seismic activity has continued over the next year with weaker aftershocks – a total of 1,400 stronger from 2 magnitude, causing more damages on already damaged buildings and physical infrastructure.

The worst-affected areas are the towns of Petrinja, Sisak, Glina and Hrvatska Kostajnica, consisting of one medium size town, three small rural towns and a total of 272 villages, many of them in hilly remote areas with a population of nearly 105,000. An additional approx. 45,000 people living in Zagreb and Karlovac counties were also affected.

The affected population’s gender and age disaggregation is as follows: approximately 52% female and 48% male, with 14.5% aged 0-14 years, 66% aged 15-64 years and 19.5% aged 65+ years.

It was estimated that at least some 50,000 people in the affected area needed urgent humanitarian assistance, including shelter, food, and household items, for some protracted period of time – at least by the end of 2022.

The Government estimated direct damages on public and residential buildings as well as infrastructure at 4,8 billion EUR (CHF 4,92 billion) – overall estimation based on EU rules and World Bank methodology.

Until end 2021, the total number of consolidated applications connected to buildings was 39.706 out of the total of 57,517 applications filed. A total of 37,641 buildings have been examined and some 2,065 buildings still to be inspected (the last as result of numerous aftershocks). Some 4,617 (12,27%) were classified as uninhabitable (red category) and 8,165 (21,7%) as temporarily uninhabitable (yellow category) – a total of 12,782. The majority of 24,155 buildings were classified as green (64,18%) but still needed some reconstruction assistance. Screened buildings also included multi-apartment buildings that were counted as one building although they were home to many families.

There are three hospitals in the earthquake affected area, the largest is the county hospital which is situated in six buildings in three locations – two in Sisak and one in Petrinja. The earthquake damaged 90% of the hospital buildings in Sisak and only one new building with originally gynecology has been functioning since then. The hospital building in Petrinja, the health center in Glina and a number of outpatient clinics in the area were damaged as well. Most general medical services have moved to other undamaged buildings or have been located in containers in vicinity of the hospitals and clinics in Sisak, Petrinja and Glina. Patients in need of hospital medical services have been only triaged locally before being redirected to the closest hospitals outside the earthquakeaffected area (mainly to Zagreb hospitals).

There are a total of 58 schools and higher education facilities in the earthquake affected area, including 21 schools in Petrinja, Glina and Sisak. 9 school buildings were unusable due to damages, 11 facilities temporarily unusable and 7 usable with a recommendation. Where students have not been able to return to school, the Ministry of Science and Education equipped them and educators with IT equipment for remote learning while repairs and reconstruction are carried out. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, schools across Croatia were following remote learning modalities according to local contexts with students returning to physically attending schools only from 6 May 2021. In the new school years in September 2021 all schools in Croatia returned to physical attendance with school children from damaged schools attending classes in containers providing a venue for classes in several locations where the school buildings are unusable or nearby schools offering places to students from damaged schools. By September 2021 some school buildings with lower scale of damages were reconstructed. Meanwhile the students were attending the alternative schools in the area in extra organized shifts. The reconstruction of fully destroyed school buildings has started in 2022.

Some 150,000 users were left without electricity immediately after the earthquake. The total damage to the electrical network and facilities amounts to HRK 200 million (CHF 28.5 million). 320km of embankments of the small Banovina basin were inspected and urgent rehabilitation was carried out on the most critical locations.

Damage to the main water supply was repaired in the affected areas shortly after the earthquake, but some places without connection to public water supply who are getting water from water wells were without water for long time awaiting sanitation of their water wells. Water tanks were provided in these locations, and CRC provided bottled drinking water as part of their response activities. CRC started with the sanitation of wells in mid-April. By the end of March 2022, CRC sanitized a total 907 water wells, but many of them will need a second cleaning before becoming fully functioning with water for human use.

Damage to state roads, bridges and structures was estimated to HRK 75 million (CHF 10.6 million) to repair. Damage to state, county, local and unclassified roads was estimated to cost HRK 20 million (CHF 2.8 million). Inspections show no damage to railway infrastructure, apart from Sisak train station, which was decommissioned, though trains still served the station. Damage to telecom infrastructure was repaired quickly with free Wi-Fi hotspots established in some places.

The Ministry of Agriculture assessed 3,556 farms, with damage reported to buildings at 1,849 farms, to machinery at 269 farms, to production areas at 86 farms. Conditions for livestock were deemed inadequate at 43 farms and 306 head of livestock have been relocated. There were reports that a few animals had died but this is more a case of accident than a widespread phenomenon. The earthquake affected also some 825 skill crafters businesses and some 700 small enterprises in the area whose buildings have been damaged as well. At the very beginning of June, the Government has started allocating the small grants for small enterprises as well as for farms producing food for market with announced scheme for further grants.

The Sisak prison was damaged, and its 61 inmates were evacuated on the day of the earthquake. The Glina Penitentiary was assessed later and a building housing for 100 inmates was deemed unusable. Several Municipal court buildings were also significantly damaged.

A total of 120 sacral buildings were also destroyed or severely damaged including a cathedral, chapels, monasteries and parish churches.

Since the earthquake, more than 130 sink holes have appeared in the area between Petrinja and Hrvatska Kostajnica. Their cover up and burial has started in September 2021.

A total of 2,900 people were registered by 75 Croatian Red Cross local branches who moved from the affected area across Croatia. Majority of affected people who left their houses stayed in the affected area in some alternative accommodation – mainly with their families or in leased undamaged property or in housing containers behind their damaged houses, as well as 1,400 people sheltered in 15 collective shelters – 12 containers settlements and three solid buildings in Topusko and Sisak. Since the beginning of October two container settlements (Češko Selo in Petrinja and Prvča in Sisak) were dismantled and people moved to other container settlements or moved back to their houses. As of 31 March 2022, the number of collective shelters has been reduced to 13 with 727 people still residing in them. Additional settlement has been dismantled in 2022 in Sisak. HEP settlement with 17 households or 23 people and its residents were moved to the remaining settlements in Sisak or leased apartments.

Topusko hotel building is used for accommodation of older people evacuated from Glina and Petrinja homes for elderly as well as some older people from Glina area who had to abandon their houses and apartments – a total of 148 elderly (106 + 42).

People living in remote rural areas were identified as among the most affected from the start of this operation, in need of shelter, drinking water, food and hygiene items. This remains the case, given the complex nature of the repair and reconstruction program, in what is a disadvantaged economic region of the country. With disruption to public transport - both physically to infrastructure, but also as certain routes became economically unviable to sustain - and infrastructure including utilities, huge quantities of food, drinking water and household items including hot meals, and hygiene packages need to be delivered across a wide area to people’s homes, either their original still-habitable home or to a housing container next to their damaged homes, and to a number of local distribution points for those that can travel short distances.

People who have been relocated to collective shelters that do not have cooking facilities also needed assistance with hot meals. The hot meals were provided by the government (distributed by CRC for the first two months of operation), whilst drinking water, food, and hygiene packages from in-kind donations from the general public, businesses and from government stocks were solely distributed by CRC. According to the assessments of CRC teams, majority of shops in the urban towns were re-open and well stocked after month or two after the earthquake. However, considering the need to take public transportation from rural areas to the shops, increase of number of people below poverty line as result of wider earthquake impact on the area, it is estimated that the provision of food support and basic household items will be prolonged for some time.

The organized reconstruction of damaged housing and public facilities funded by the state has started in June 2021, in line with the new Law on Reconstruction of buildings damaged by earthquake adopted by the Croatian Parliament in February 2021. This is likely to be a lengthy, complicated process meaning people will be outside their homes for a considerable -years not months- period. The application process for reconstruction assistance including request for removal of fully collapsed building, started in February 2021 but is still going on. The actual reconstruction works started on buildings with smaller damages to enable feasible housing for the most of affected population and enable public services delivery to population, while the reconstruction of fully demolished buildings will start in 2022 as their reconstruction is more demanding and requires development of full project designs and construction permits. Since June 2021, some 160 fully destroyed buildings which were qualified as security risk, have been removed so far especially in the centers of Petrinja, Glina and Sisak.

The reconstruction process of residential and public buildings organized by the state started in July 2021. Some 1,100 damaged buildings has been reconstructed by the end of 2021 that resulted in return of some 6,000 people to their home. A large number of citizens reconstructed their houses by themselves – houses with green mark in need of smaller rehabilitation work (see color coding in chart on page 3). The deadline for submission of reconstruction requests has been extended to the 31 December 2023 so it is hard to say when the reconstruction process will finish.

Four local CRC branch offices in Petrinja, Sisak, Glina and Hrvatska Kostajnica suffered serious damages. The premises of Petrinja and Glina branches are currently unusable and have to be fully reconstructed. Therefore, two RC local branches have been in need for temporary alternative solutions in terms of office containers as medium-term solution and for new buildings as a longer-term solution. Through this EA, four containers were procured by CRC to be used as temporary offices by Petrinja and Glina branches. Meanwhile the Sisak local branch premises were reconstructed and re-equipped to be fully operational from mid-July 2021.

By 31 March 2022, a total of 1,101,972 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Croatia and 15,616 deaths. The number of cases and fatalities has been steadily increasing in 2021 with a few peaks during 2021. Vaccinations in Sisak-Moslavina County started in early January 2021, prioritizing older people living in collective shelters and humanitarian workers. A national vaccination campaign was going on throughout Croatia with nearly 59,44% of adult population vaccinated but it slowed down since the end of 2021 for low interest of population.