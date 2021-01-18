Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response - Emergency appeal n° MDRHR004 (15 January 2021)

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 6.2 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Croatian Red Cross (CRC) to deliver assistance and support the early recovery of some 80,000 people for a period of 12 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: Shelter, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Protection, Gender and Inclusion, Disaster Risk Reduction and Strengthening National Societies. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. More details will be available in the Emergency Plan of Action.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

29 December 2020 at 12:19 PM CET a devastating earthquake of 6.2 magnitude1 struck with the epicenter approximately 3 km from Petrinja, located some 50 km from Zagreb.7 people were killed, at least 24 injured.

29 December 2020 Croatian Red Cross teams consisting of 261 staff and volunteers joined immediately the search and rescue operation on the ground providing first aid.

30 December 2021 IFRC Comms Officer deployed to assist Croatian RC response on the ground.

4 January 2021 The state of emergency was announced by national authorities

29 December – 8 January: 379 aftershocks above 2.0 magnitude hit the same area some as strong as 5.0 magnitude on 6 January causing additional damage to already affected and new territories as well, causing additional fear and shock

7 January 2021: 384,901 Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF)

15 January 2021: Emergency Appeal launched for 6.2 million Swiss francs