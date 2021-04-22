Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response - EMERGENCY APPEAL (MDRHR004)

This Revised Emergency Appeal reflects the Federation-wide funding requirement of 11.8 million Swiss Francs, which comprises all support and funding to be channeled to the Croatian Red Cross (CRC) to deliver assistance to 80,000 people affected by the earthquake.

Specifically, this revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3.5 million Swiss Francs (reduced from CHF 6.2M) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the CRC to deliver assistance to 69,000 people affected by the earthquake for 12 months in the following areas: Livelihoods and basic needs, Shelter, Health, WASH, Protection, gender & inclusion, Disaster Risk Reduction, Influencing others as strategic partners, Ensuring accountability and Strengthening National Societies.

The key main changes that have triggered this reduction in the IFRC Secretariat Funding Requirements are:

The effectiveness of CRC’s domestic fundraising and support received in bilateral cash and in-kind contributions

The IFRC target of 10,000 people for cash assistance grants and the procurement of the Financial Services Provider (FSP) will now be covered by CRC’s domestic fundraising and bilateral cash contributions

The IFRC target of 1,000 people for WASH assistance will now be covered by bilateral project-based support from Polish Red Cross

Details on all revisions and modifications included in this revised Emergency Appeal can be found below under each sector for intervention.

This Emergency Appeal is part of a Federation-wide approach which is based on one plan with the response activities of all IFRC membership contributing to the response.