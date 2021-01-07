Croatia - Earthquake (EMSC, GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)

An earthquake of 4.9 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in central Croatia on 6 January at 17.01 UTC (18.01 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 5 km southwest of Petrinja (Banovina Region) and 7 km west-northwest of the 29 December 2020 earthquake (6.4 M), where at least 7 people died. According to media, some houses have been damaged and no casualties have been reported yet. After the earthquake on 29 December 2020, 17 Member States offered assistance to Croatia through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism, most of the needs were met within 24 hours after the activation fo the mechanism.