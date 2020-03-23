Croatia - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Aristotle, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in north Croatia on 22 March at 5:24 UTC (6:24 local time). The epicentre was located in the Zagreb area, approximately 10 km north of the downtown. The earthquake was followed by some aftershocks in the area, of which the main one of 4.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred at 6:01 UTC (7:01 local time).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 56,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 864,000 people to strong shaking.

Media report, as of 23 March, 17 injured people (of which one person severely injured), around 70 damaged buildings, including the Zagreb cathedral tower, and several power outages in the area. Some minor damage to buildings were also reported in the nearby (45 km south-west) Karlovac city.

Croatia has activatied the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for mainly medical items, field hospital and protective equipment. The Emergency Response Coordination Centre, ERCC stays in close contact with the Croatian civil protection authorities.