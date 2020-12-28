Skip to main content
Croatia
Croatia – Earthquake (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2020)
- On 28 December at 05:28 UTC, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia with an epicentre located approximately 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb.
- The earthquake was followed by an aftershock registering 4.9 magnitude at 06:49 UTC, according to the EMSC data.
- There are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage so far.
