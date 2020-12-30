Croatia - Earthquake (DG ECHO, Croatian authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2020)

EUCPM activation

On 29 December, 12:19 local time, an earthquake of 6.2M occurred near the town of Petrinja in the Sisacko-moslavacka county, Croatia. A number of aftershocks followed.

According to the latest information from the Croatian authorities, so far, there are seven deaths and many injured people.

The most affected areas are the towns of Sisak, Petrinja and Glina with the surrounding villages. Damages were recorded also in Karlovacka and Zagrebacka counties.

All operational forces (civil protection, military, police, mountain rescue service, firefighters) are deployed in the Sisacko-moslavacka county.

The power plant “Krško” was automatically shut down due to security reasons.

Affected people have been evacuated to schools, military facilities and neighboring towns. The Covid-19 patients were transported to Zagreb.

The Croatian Red Cross organizes food and water distribution.

The Union Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated, and assistance from Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, France, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia and Turkey has been offered.

The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service (EMSR491) has been triggered.