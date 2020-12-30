Croatia

Croatia - Earthquake (DG ECHO, Croatian authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2020)

EUCPM activation

  • On 29 December, 12:19 local time, an earthquake of 6.2M occurred near the town of Petrinja in the Sisacko-moslavacka county, Croatia. A number of aftershocks followed.

  • According to the latest information from the Croatian authorities, so far, there are seven deaths and many injured people.

  • The most affected areas are the towns of Sisak, Petrinja and Glina with the surrounding villages. Damages were recorded also in Karlovacka and Zagrebacka counties.

  • All operational forces (civil protection, military, police, mountain rescue service, firefighters) are deployed in the Sisacko-moslavacka county.

  • The power plant “Krško” was automatically shut down due to security reasons.

  • Affected people have been evacuated to schools, military facilities and neighboring towns. The Covid-19 patients were transported to Zagreb.

  • The Croatian Red Cross organizes food and water distribution.

  • The Union Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated, and assistance from Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, France, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia and Turkey has been offered.

  • The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service (EMSR491) has been triggered.

  • The European commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, will be visiting Croatia today in support of the response efforts.

