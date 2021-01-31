Canada’s response to earthquake in Croatia

News release January 5, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced funding to support emergency response and recovery efforts in Croatia, following the recent devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The Government of Canada will contribute $500,000 CAD to the Canadian Red Cross to support the response of the Croatian Red Cross and help those affected by the earthquake, by distributing essential goods such as food and water to affected people.

The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with the Canadian Red Cross and the Government of Croatia to assess the situation and ensure a coordinated response.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and terrible destruction brought by the powerful earthquake. Canada offers its sincerest condolences to the people of Croatia and stands ready to support them during this difficult time.”

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs

On December 29, 2020, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia, resulting in extensive damage throughout the Sisak-Petrinja region and impacting 25 counties.

Over 120,000 people are estimated to have been impacted by the earthquake. Damage and reconstruction costs are currently estimated at over CAD 620 million.

The Government of Croatia has appealed for assistance following the earthquake.

Over 200,000 Canadians are of Croatian descent.

Canada hosted the then President of Croatia for a State Visit in May 2019.

